California Coast News

Work beginning this week to replace two Highway 101 bridges in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM PDT
Caltrans is going to replace some more than seven decade old bridges on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.
Caltrans
/
Project will mean some lane closures, delays on Highway 101 through Goleta.

A major project to replace some seven decade old bridges on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County is getting underway this week. It's an effort which is expected to create some ongoing traffic delays.

Caltrans is replacing the northbound and southbound San Jose Creek bridges in Goleta. The bridges near Highway 217 were originally built in the 1940's, and widened in the 1980's. They will be demolished, and replaced.

Two of the three lanes of Highway 101 in both directions will be closed during the overnight hours for the next few nights. Starting on Friday, the highway will be narrowed to two lanes in both directions, to allow for work. Drivers should expect traffic delays through the area.

The $20 million project to demolish, and build the new bridges is expected to take about three years.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
