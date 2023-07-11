Work beginning this week to replace two Highway 101 bridges in Santa Barbara County

A major project to replace some seven decade old bridges on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County is getting underway this week. It's an effort which is expected to create some ongoing traffic delays.

Caltrans is replacing the northbound and southbound San Jose Creek bridges in Goleta. The bridges near Highway 217 were originally built in the 1940's, and widened in the 1980's. They will be demolished, and replaced.

Two of the three lanes of Highway 101 in both directions will be closed during the overnight hours for the next few nights. Starting on Friday, the highway will be narrowed to two lanes in both directions, to allow for work. Drivers should expect traffic delays through the area.

The $20 million project to demolish, and build the new bridges is expected to take about three years.