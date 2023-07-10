South Coast port gets $80 million state grant to make operations more environmentally friendly

The Port of Hueneme is getting an $80 million state grant to continue its move towards more environmentally friendly operations.

The grant will help with the transformation of equipment like diesel powered cargo cranes to zero emission electric cranes. Some other cargo handling equipment will be converted to electric power as well.

Other projects funded by the grant include the removal of some old obsolete buildings, and the addition of some new offloading equipment for squid fishermen.

The changes are expected to help improve air and water quality in and around the port. The port handles more than $6.7 billion dollars in trade annually, with everything from bananas to luxury cars passing through the facility.