South Coast port gets $80 million state grant to make operations more environmentally friendly

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT
The Port of Hueneme received an $80 million state grant to contine its pollution reduction efforts.

Money will continue the port's move from diesel powered equipment to zero emissionsa electric gear.

The Port of Hueneme is getting an $80 million state grant to continue its move towards more environmentally friendly operations.

The grant will help with the transformation of equipment like diesel powered cargo cranes to zero emission electric cranes. Some other cargo handling equipment will be converted to electric power as well.

Other projects funded by the grant include the removal of some old obsolete buildings, and the addition of some new offloading equipment for squid fishermen.

The changes are expected to help improve air and water quality in and around the port. The port handles more than $6.7 billion dollars in trade annually, with everything from bananas to luxury cars passing through the facility.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
