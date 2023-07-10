Massive weekend search fails to find any sign of missing Central Coast boy

A large scale search over the weekend failed to find any sign of a five-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwater on the Central Coast in January.

Kyle Doan was in a car with his mother as they were trying to cross San Marcos Creek, near San Miguel. The car became stuck, and started to fill with water. They got out of the car, but he was swept away.

Search teams looked for the boy for weeks, but failed to find him. Over the weekend, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office led a new search effort, involving about 375 people from around the state.

Officials say they will assess the situation to try to determine what is reasonable, and possible going forward.