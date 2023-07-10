Test program using artificial intelligence to help spot brush fires on Central Coast

Artificial intelligence could soon be helping to provide early detection of wildfires on the Central Coast. A program being tested will use A-I in conjunction with the statewide network of live video cameras to try to spot little fires before they become big ones.

It’s an effort involving CAL FIRE, the state’s fire agency, and UC San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia program. ALERTCalifornia is the network of 1,032 live cameras statewide intended to help with the early detection of fires.

UC San Diego researchers developed an A-I tool to spot abnormalities in the camera feeds, and automatically alert first responders.

The new technology is being tested with six CAL FIRE units around the state, including the San Luis Obispo unit. CAL FIRE has a contract to serve as the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.