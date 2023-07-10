2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Test program using artificial intelligence to help spot brush fires on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM PDT
A camera shot of the Ventura area from the ALERTCalifornia camera network, intended to help first responders spot new wildfires.
ALERTCalifornia Camera Network
/
A camera shot of the Ventura area from the ALERTCalifornia camera network, intended to help first responders spot new wildfires.

AI being used in conjuction with statewide network of video cameras.

Artificial intelligence could soon be helping to provide early detection of wildfires on the Central Coast. A program being tested will use A-I in conjunction with the statewide network of live video cameras to try to spot little fires before they become big ones.

It’s an effort involving CAL FIRE, the state’s fire agency, and UC San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia program. ALERTCalifornia is the network of 1,032 live cameras statewide intended to help with the early detection of fires.

UC San Diego researchers developed an A-I tool to spot abnormalities in the camera feeds, and automatically alert first responders.

The new technology is being tested with six CAL FIRE units around the state, including the San Luis Obispo unit. CAL FIRE has a contract to serve as the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsslosan luis obispo countybrush firewildfires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco