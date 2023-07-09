Companies agree to settlement over lawsuit related to massive Santa Barbara County wildfire

It was a massive wildfire which burned in Santa Barbara County for nearly a month. Now, some utility companies accused of accidentally starting the fire have agreed to pay $22 million to cover costs related to dealing with the huge blaze.

The August, 2016 Rey Fire charred thousands of acres of land southeast of Lake Cachuma. Federal prosecutors say a tree fell onto some power and communication lines owned by Southern California Edison, and Frontier Communications. They say the tree caused a malfunction with the lines, which sparked the blaze.

Fortunately, because it was in a remote area, no homes were lost.

Prosecutors filed suit against Edison, Frontier, and UTS, a company which handles vegetation management for utility companies, seeking reimbursement for costs and damages stemming from the fire. The companies agreed to the $22 million settlement without any admission of guilt, or wrongdoing.