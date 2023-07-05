Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties get more than $132 million in grants for transportation projects

Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties are huge winners in the latest round of state funding for transportation improvements.

The California Transportation Commission awarded $132 million dollars for projects to improve transportation in the region. The biggest chunk of the money will go towards the project to add carpool lanes to Highway 101 through Montecito. It’s the final phase of the 101 widening project from Ventura County to Santa Barbara.

The Commission provided funding for some new electric busses for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, and the addition of more electric vehicle charging stations. The funding will also allow the Ventura County Transportation Commission’s Coastal Express commuter bus service to add contactless card readers for passengers.

The money is coming from the federal infrastructure funding bill, as well as the state’s SB1 gas tax.