Firefighters knock down brush fire which caused scare in the Ojai Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 5, 2023 at 7:13 PM PDT
A Ventura County helicopter makes a water drop on a brush fire in the Ojai Valley Wednesday night.
Ventura County Fire Department
/
A Ventura County helicopter makes a water drop on a brush fire in the Ojai Valley Wednesday night.

Blaze disrupts traffic on parts of Highway 33, 150.

Ventura County firefighters quickly knocked down a brush fire which put up a lot of smoke in the Ojai Valley Wednesday night.

The blaze was reported just after 5 p.m. near East Villanova Road, and Ventura Avenue. It was initially believed to have charred about 20 acres of land, but was later downgraded to around 13 acres.

About 80 firefighters aided by helicopter water drops quickly got a handle on the blaze. The fire disrupted traffic on parts of Highway 150, and Highway 33.

No structures were damaged.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
