Firefighters knock down brush fire which caused scare in the Ojai Valley

Ventura County firefighters quickly knocked down a brush fire which put up a lot of smoke in the Ojai Valley Wednesday night.

The blaze was reported just after 5 p.m. near East Villanova Road, and Ventura Avenue. It was initially believed to have charred about 20 acres of land, but was later downgraded to around 13 acres.

About 80 firefighters aided by helicopter water drops quickly got a handle on the blaze. The fire disrupted traffic on parts of Highway 150, and Highway 33.

No structures were damaged.

