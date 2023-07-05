Detectives say they make major drug bust involving Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

Ventura County detectives are calling it a major drug bust, involving more than $1.5 million worth of illegal drugs.

The investigation started when they discovered a Simi Valley resident was dealing drugs in the county. They decided to trace the drugs back to their source.

The investigation led them to Long Beach, and Gardena. Detectives say an upholstery shop was serving as a front for two men who were acting as drug wholesalers for Ventura County dealers.

After officers got search warrants, the two Long Beach men were arrested. The investigators say they seized 33 pounds of heroin, two pounds of fentanyl, and more than a half dozen guns.