Detectives say they make major drug bust involving Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT
Detectives say they seized drugs, guns, and cash following an investigation of a ring importing drugs into Ventura County.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
/
33 pounds of heroin, 2.2 pounds of fentanyl seized.

Ventura County detectives are calling it a major drug bust, involving more than $1.5 million worth of illegal drugs.

The investigation started when they discovered a Simi Valley resident was dealing drugs in the county. They decided to trace the drugs back to their source.

The investigation led them to Long Beach, and Gardena. Detectives say an upholstery shop was serving as a front for two men who were acting as drug wholesalers for Ventura County dealers.

After officers got search warrants, the two Long Beach men were arrested. The investigators say they seized 33 pounds of heroin, two pounds of fentanyl, and more than a half dozen guns.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
