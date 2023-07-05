Body of woman who disappeared in Santa Barbara County found in San Diego

A woman who was reporting missing in Santa Barbara County has been found dead in a car in San Diego.

The 32-year-old woman disappeared from Guadalupe on Sunday.

San Diego Police say a security guard discovered the woman’s body in a car parked in a San Ysidro shopping center early Tuesday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the woman suffered blunt force trauma. The death is being called a homicide. The investigators are trying to figure what led to her disappearance, and how she ended up in San Diego. The name of the woman hasn’t been released.