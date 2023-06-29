2023
Investigation into Ventura County train crash continues

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM PDT
The remains of a water truck hit by a northbound Amtrak train at a rail crossing in Ventura County Wednesday morning.
Ventura County Fire Department
Ventura County water truck involved in crash was being used for dust control near construction zone.

Crews are continuing repair work on the rail line at the scene of a massive collision which derailed part of an Amtrak train in Ventura County.

17 people were injured in Wednesday morning’s crash in an agricultural area of Moorpark.

The northbound train hit a water truck which was in a crossing. The truck was apparently being used to hold down dust from a construction project in the area. An investigation is trying to determine why it was on the tracks.

The collision ripped apart the truck, and damaged more than a thousand feet of track. While some cars were derailed, they all remained upright.

The driver was seriously injured. There were nearly 200 people on the train, including 13 crew members. 16 people on board suffered minor injuries.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
