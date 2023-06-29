Investigation into Ventura County train crash continues

Crews are continuing repair work on the rail line at the scene of a massive collision which derailed part of an Amtrak train in Ventura County.

17 people were injured in Wednesday morning’s crash in an agricultural area of Moorpark.

The northbound train hit a water truck which was in a crossing. The truck was apparently being used to hold down dust from a construction project in the area. An investigation is trying to determine why it was on the tracks.

The collision ripped apart the truck, and damaged more than a thousand feet of track. While some cars were derailed, they all remained upright.

The driver was seriously injured. There were nearly 200 people on the train, including 13 crew members. 16 people on board suffered minor injuries.