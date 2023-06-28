2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
California Coast News

Passenger train hits truck on tracks in Ventura County: One serious, 16 minor injuries reported

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT
An Amtrack train plowed into a truck on the tracks in Moorpark, injuring 17.
Ventura County Fire Department
/
An Amtrack train plowed into a truck on the tracks in Moorpark, injuring 17.

Ventura County Fire Department officials say the accident derailed three of eight cars in the Amtrak train, but they remained upright.

One person was seriously injured, and 16 have minor injuries after an Amtrak train hit a water truck in Ventura County.

Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, but the truck ended up on the tracks in the path of the oncoming train. The truck was in a crossing in an agricultural area around the 11000 block of Los Angeles Avenue in Moorpark.

It was a rural crossing, without a crossing gate.

Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brain McGrath says the truck was demolished in the 11:15 a.m. accident. He told KCLU News it's unknown why the truck was on the tracks.

Ventura County firefighters at the scene of a trail detailment in Moorpark. 17 people were hurt.
Ventura County Fire Department
/
Ventura County firefighters at the scene of a trail detailment in Moorpark. 17 people were hurt.

The driver was the only one in the truck, and he was seriously injured.

Three of the eight train cars were derailed, but remained upright. Some injuries were reported on the train.

The train was headed to Seattle. The Thursday morning accident forced the suspension of Amtrak and Metrolink service northwest of Moorpark.

Tags
Local News cal coast newscalifornia coast newsamtrak traincity of moorparkgunman ventura countylocal news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco