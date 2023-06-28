Passenger train hits truck on tracks in Ventura County: One serious, 16 minor injuries reported

One person was seriously injured, and 16 have minor injuries after an Amtrak train hit a water truck in Ventura County.

Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, but the truck ended up on the tracks in the path of the oncoming train. The truck was in a crossing in an agricultural area around the 11000 block of Los Angeles Avenue in Moorpark.

It was a rural crossing, without a crossing gate.

Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brain McGrath says the truck was demolished in the 11:15 a.m. accident. He told KCLU News it's unknown why the truck was on the tracks.

Ventura County Fire Department / Ventura County firefighters at the scene of a trail detailment in Moorpark. 17 people were hurt.

The driver was the only one in the truck, and he was seriously injured.

Three of the eight train cars were derailed, but remained upright. Some injuries were reported on the train.

The train was headed to Seattle. The Thursday morning accident forced the suspension of Amtrak and Metrolink service northwest of Moorpark.

