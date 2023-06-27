Metrolink beefs up weekend commuter rail services between Ventura and Los Angeles

Commuter rain service between the Los Angeles area, and Ventura County is going to expand starting this weekend. Metrolink has added new Saturday and Sunday trains on the Ventura County line.

There’s a new daily weekend train which leaves LA’s Union Station at 10:31 a.m., and arrives at the Ventura East Station at 12:22 p.m. Then, there’s a new return train which leaves Ventura at 4:14 p.m., and arrives at Union Station at 6 p.m.

Plus, there’s a schedule change for an existing weekend train. VC Line Train 162 will leave the Ventura-East Station for LA at 1:10 p.m.