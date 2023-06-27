2023
Detectives investigating bizarre attack at Thousand Oaks restaurant

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 27, 2023 at 12:40 AM PDT
Worker doused with lighter fluid, then chased with knife.

It was a terrifying incident in a Ventura County restaurant, but detectives are still trying to figure out what led to it.

A man entered the back door of a Thousand Oaks pizzeria Sunday afternoon, squirted lighter fluid on an employee, and tried to set him on fire. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say the man then grabbed a knife, and started chasing the worker.

The employee was able to escape out the back door. A Good Samaritan then tried to stop the attacker. He was also sprayed with lighter fluid, but he managed to knock down the man.

Arriving deputies arrested Robert Haight. The 61-year-old Bay Area man was arrested on attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with a caustic chemical charges. No one was seriously injured.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
