Detectives investigating bizarre attack at Thousand Oaks restaurant

It was a terrifying incident in a Ventura County restaurant, but detectives are still trying to figure out what led to it.

A man entered the back door of a Thousand Oaks pizzeria Sunday afternoon, squirted lighter fluid on an employee, and tried to set him on fire. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say the man then grabbed a knife, and started chasing the worker.

The employee was able to escape out the back door. A Good Samaritan then tried to stop the attacker. He was also sprayed with lighter fluid, but he managed to knock down the man.

Arriving deputies arrested Robert Haight. The 61-year-old Bay Area man was arrested on attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with a caustic chemical charges. No one was seriously injured.