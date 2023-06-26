X Games action sports event planned for Ventura prompts the creation of Amtrak "X trains"

The internationally known action sports competition X Games is coming to Ventura County for the first time this summer. Now, to help promote it, two Amtrak trains have become “X trains” with special decorations.

Two Pacific Surfliner trains are sporting the wraps, which include images of some of the athletes taking part in the games. The design also includes a giant QR code so people can sign up for information about the event.

The X Games will hold its finals at the Ventura County Fairgrounds July 21-23. Amtrak is adding trains to allow people to get to the event without having to drive.

It’s expected to bring tens of thousand of fans to Ventura. ESPN and ABC will be broadcasting many of the events live from the fairgrounds.