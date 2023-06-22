Tours being offered of the Conejo Valley project which will be the world's largest wildlife crossing

The Conejo Valley is going to be home to the world’s largest wildlife crossing, with work underway on the $90 million plus project. Now, some of the project’s supporters are offering docent led tours of the project which bridges Highway 101 in Agoura Hills.

The Cougar Conservancy and the National Wildlife Federation will offer tours on July 9th and July 22nd.

The program will give members of the community a firsthand look at what’s planned, as well as information on mountain lions, and other wildlife expected to use the crossing.

The project will span ten lanes of Highway 101. It will be fully landscaped, to create what feels like a natural pathway for animals. Plans call for the project to be completed in 2025.