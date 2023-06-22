Early morning wakeup call: Rocket carries 47 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast Thursday
It's the 13th SpaceX launch of the year from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
It was an early morning wakeup call for some people on the Central Coast.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The 12:19 a.m. Thursday launch included a payload of 47 Starlink satellites. They are small communications satellites intended to help provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.
The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a drone barge off the coast of Baja California. It’s the 13th SpaceX Falcon 9 launch this year from Vandenberg.