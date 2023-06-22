Early morning wakeup call: Rocket carries 47 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast Thursday

It was an early morning wakeup call for some people on the Central Coast.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The 12:19 a.m. Thursday launch included a payload of 47 Starlink satellites. They are small communications satellites intended to help provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a drone barge off the coast of Baja California. It’s the 13th SpaceX Falcon 9 launch this year from Vandenberg.