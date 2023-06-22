2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early morning wakeup call: Rocket carries 47 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast Thursday

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM PDT
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Central Coast early Thursday morning.
SpaceX
/
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Central Coast early Thursday morning.

It's the 13th SpaceX launch of the year from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

It was an early morning wakeup call for some people on the Central Coast.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The 12:19 a.m. Thursday launch included a payload of 47 Starlink satellites. They are small communications satellites intended to help provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a drone barge off the coast of Baja California. It’s the 13th SpaceX Falcon 9 launch this year from Vandenberg.

Tags
local newscal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceXfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco