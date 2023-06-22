Deputies say two arrested for stealing landscaping gear in Ventura County from crews on the job

Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a pair of men who were stealing equipment from landscape workers in Ventura County while the workers were on the job.

During the last two weeks, at least eight landscape crews were victimized in the Moorpark area. The thieves would wait until the workers would go into the backyard of a home, and then steal items from their trucks parked on the street.

Earlier this week, one of the victims noticed a truck he had seen before cruising around the neighborhood. He called Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, who stopped the truck. Deputies say they found a number of stolen items.

The two Los Angeles men were arrested on multiple charges ranging from grand theft to conspiracy to commit a crime.