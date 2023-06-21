2023
Nationwide salmonella outbreak has local case in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM PDT

The outbreak is linked to backyard poultry like chickens and ducks.

A nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry has surfaced in Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department didn’t provide details on the condition of the person in the county who tested positive.

Backyard poultry like chicken and ducks can carry the bacterial infection, even if they look healthy. It occurs in poultry manure. People can become infected if they come in contact with the waste, and then touch their mouth, or food with unwashed hands.

Most people recover without treatment, but in rare cases it can cause serious illness.

People are being advised to wash their hands after touching backyard poultry, not to snuggle the birds, and not to eat or drink around them. More than 400 salmonella cases have been reported in 45 states during this new outbreak.

