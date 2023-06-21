2023
Lost at Sea: Crew member apparently falls off cargo ship off Santa Barbara County coastline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 21, 2023 at 1:10 AM PDT
Anthony DeWitt
/
Unsplash

15 hour search fails to find any sign of crew member.

Tragedy hit a cargo ship off the Santa Barbara County coast.

The bulk carrier ship African Cardinal reported that a crew member fell overboard at around 5 a.m. Tuesday, when the ship was about 14 miles southwest of point conception.

An air and sea search was started. Rescue teams covered 200 square nautical miles unsuccessfully looking for the crew member. The search was called off at around sunset Tuesday, some 15 hours after it started.

