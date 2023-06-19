Crews recover boat which sank in Channel Islands

Salvage crews have recovered a boat which sank last week in the Channel Islands, forcing the 14 people on board at the time to abandon ship.

It was a harrowing experience for the 14 people on board the Sea Jay. The charter boat was off of Santa Cruz island early Thursday morning when it hit a rock, and began sinking.

The 10 passengers, and four crew members were able to abandon ship safely. They got into a life raft, and then were picked up by the crew of a nearby boat which heard their radio distress calls.

The boat was completely submerged by the time rescue teams reached the scene. There was initially concern about the possibility of a major fuel spill. But, that didn’t happen. The Sea Jay was refloated, and towed back to the coast over the weekend.

The Coast Guard has opened an investigation to try to determine what led to the accident.