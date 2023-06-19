2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crews recover boat which sank in Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2023 at 12:40 AM PDT
Passengers and crews abandoning the Sea Jay before it sank in the Channel Islands last Thursday.
US Coast Guard
/
Passengers and crews abandoning the Sea Jay before it sank in the Channel Islands last Thursday.

14 people escaped safely from sinking boat last Thursday, after it hit a rock. It's been refloated and towed to shore.

Salvage crews have recovered a boat which sank last week in the Channel Islands, forcing the 14 people on board at the time to abandon ship.

It was a harrowing experience for the 14 people on board the Sea Jay. The charter boat was off of Santa Cruz island early Thursday morning when it hit a rock, and began sinking.

The 10 passengers, and four crew members were able to abandon ship safely. They got into a life raft, and then were picked up by the crew of a nearby boat which heard their radio distress calls.

The boat was completely submerged by the time rescue teams reached the scene. There was initially concern about the possibility of a major fuel spill. But, that didn’t happen. The Sea Jay was refloated, and towed back to the coast over the weekend.

The Coast Guard has opened an investigation to try to determine what led to the accident.

Tags
local newscalifornia coast newscal coast newschannel islandsboat rescue
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco