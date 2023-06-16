Police make big fireworks seizure in Ventura County

Police say they’ve made a major seizure of dangerous illegal fireworks in a Ventura County neighborhood.

Oxnard Police say they received someone might be selling fireworks from a home on Monet Court. After getting a search warrant, they raided the home and seized more than 100 pounds of fireworks.

It included some mortar style fireworks which shoot into the air and explode.

The only place fireworks are legal in Ventura County is in Fillmore. And, they are only the so called “Safe and Sane” fireworks which don’t fly into the air. Fireworks sold in Fillmore can only be used within the city limits.