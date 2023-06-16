2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police make big fireworks seizure in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM PDT
Oxnard Police say they made a major illegal fireworks seizure.
Oxnard Police
/
Oxnard Police say they made a major illegal fireworks seizure.

Seizure include so-called 'mortar' fireworks which explode in air. Fireworks are illegal everywhere in Ventura County except for in Fillmore.

Police say they’ve made a major seizure of dangerous illegal fireworks in a Ventura County neighborhood.

Oxnard Police say they received someone might be selling fireworks from a home on Monet Court. After getting a search warrant, they raided the home and seized more than 100 pounds of fireworks.

It included some mortar style fireworks which shoot into the air and explode.

The only place fireworks are legal in Ventura County is in Fillmore. And, they are only the so called “Safe and Sane” fireworks which don’t fly into the air. Fireworks sold in Fillmore can only be used within the city limits.

Tags
local newscal coast newsoxnard crimefireworksillegal fireworkscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco