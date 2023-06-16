2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Are Ventura County's water providers ready for a major wildfire? A new Grand Jury report says no

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM PDT
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Firefighters battling the 2017 Thomas Fire as it was burning near Faria Beach.

The report says one key issue is inadequate power backup for some of the water purveyors in case utility service is disrupted.

A new Ventura County Grand Jury reports says some of the county’s water providers aren’t adequately prepared to deal with the impacts of wildfires.

The report says one of the top issues is many of the 15 water suppliers don’t have adequate backup power to deal with disruptions due to the loss of utility power, or fire damage. It calls on them to have on-site emergency power backup at critical infrastructure.

It says there is an inadequate warning system for the providers of impending wildfire danger. And, it suggests that the water suppliers should have formal written policies on how to deal with outages.

The report notes that water shortages were a problem during the 2017 Thomas Fire, and 2018 Woolsey Fire. But, some of those issues were linked to the huge demand for water by fire trucks during the massive blazes.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newswater supplieswildfireswater pipelinebrush fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco