Latest Republican seeking bid for White House run brings his campaign to Ventura County

One of the newest candidates in the field for the Republican Presidential nomination brought his campaign to Ventura County.

"It is time for next-generation leader who has the vision to lead, and the character to connect with everyone, by looking at them in the eyes, and listening to them and not shouting at them, and lecturing them," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

He spoke at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library in Simi Valley Thursday night, touting how he’s reduced taxes and crime in Miami. Suarez has been Miami's Mayor since being elected in 2017.

He’s the only Latino in the current field of 13 candidates for the nomination.

During his speech, he attacked the policies of President Joe Biden, saying they are creating poverty and spikes in crime.

However, he didn’t directly address former President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are considered to be the front runners in the race.

Suarez could be returning to Simi Valley in August, when the presidential library is set to host the second Republican presidential debate.

