Latest Republican seeking bid for White House run brings his campaign to Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM PDT
Miami Maylor Francis Suarez speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday night, talking about why he is running for President.
Reagan Library
/
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the nation needs a President who who listens to the people, instead of shouting at and lecturing them.

One of the newest candidates in the field for the Republican Presidential nomination brought his campaign to Ventura County.

"It is time for next-generation leader who has the vision to lead, and the character to connect with everyone, by looking at them in the eyes, and listening to them and not shouting at them, and lecturing them," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

He spoke at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library in Simi Valley Thursday night, touting how he’s reduced taxes and crime in Miami. Suarez has been Miami's Mayor since being elected in 2017.

He’s the only Latino in the current field of 13 candidates for the nomination.

During his speech, he attacked the policies of President Joe Biden, saying they are creating poverty and spikes in crime.

However, he didn’t directly address former President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are considered to be the front runners in the race.

Suarez could be returning to Simi Valley in August, when the presidential library is set to host the second Republican presidential debate.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
