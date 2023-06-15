Hit musicals 'Come From Away' and 'The Cher Show' are part of new Santa Barbara theater season

A non-profit theater organization which brings Broadway productions to Santa Barbara has announced a five show 2023-2024 season, which includes the acclaimed musicals "Come From Away" and "The Cher Show."

The American Theater Guild season kicks off in December with "The Cher Show," which is a Tony Award winning musical which tells the iconic performer's story.

The season continues with "Pretty Woman: The Musical," "Alice," which is an adaptation of "Alice In Wonderland," the play "Little Women," and the musical "Come From Away."

The Theater Guild's series is at Santa Barbara's Granada theater.