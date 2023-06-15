2023
Hit musicals 'Come From Away' and 'The Cher Show' are part of new Santa Barbara theater season

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM PDT
The American Theater Guild is bringing 'The Cher Show' to Santa Barbara as part of its ffour shows 2023-2024 season.
The American Theater Guild
/
Non-profit American Theater Guild announces five show 2023-2024 season at Santa Barbara's Granada Theater

A non-profit theater organization which brings Broadway productions to Santa Barbara has announced a five show 2023-2024 season, which includes the acclaimed musicals "Come From Away" and "The Cher Show."

The American Theater Guild season kicks off in December with "The Cher Show," which is a Tony Award winning musical which tells the iconic performer's story.

The season continues with "Pretty Woman: The Musical," "Alice," which is an adaptation of "Alice In Wonderland," the play "Little Women," and the musical "Come From Away."

The Theater Guild's series is at Santa Barbara's Granada theater.

Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
