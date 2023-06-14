New report says heavy rainfall made a mess of ocean water quality in Tri-Counties

A group which annually grades California’s beaches for water quality says the last year was an especially rough one in the Tri-Counties, largely due to the big storms which hit the state.

Heal The Bay reports that during the summer season, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County’s beaches did well, with almost all earning A’s for water quality. There were just a few B’s in the region.

But, it was a much different story during the wet weather, due to polluted storm runoff. Only 53% of Ventura’s beaches received A’s and B’s during the wet weather period. Santa Barbara County came it at 50%, and San Luis Obispo County 84%.

Heal The Bay reports Ventura County also had the largest amount of storm related sewage spills in the state, with an estimated 11 million gallons of waste ending up in the ocean.

