Fast food giant gets served side order of trouble from Ventura County prosecutors over gift cards

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT
Ventura County prosecutors say Taco Bell has agreed to settle a claim over a complaint related to its gift card redemption policies.
Ekaterina Shevchenko
/
Unsplash
Taco Bell agrees to settlement over complaint filed by DA's in three counties, including Ventura County.

Ventura County prosecutors say they’ve reached a settlement with a fast food giant over the improper handling of gift cards.

Prosecutors say Taco Bell, and some of its franchisees violated state law by refusing to cash out gift cards with a value of less than $10. The law says is a consumer doesn’t wish to spend the remaining balance, they can obtain a cash refund.

Ventura, Los Angeles, and Sonoma County prosecutors took Taco Bell to court over the issue. The company agreed to pay $85,000 in penalties and reimbursement of costs for the investigation.

The settlement requires Taco Bell to educate its managers and staff about gift card redemption. And, new gift cards will have to include a message directing consumers to a website with details on their redemption rights.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
