Fast food giant gets served side order of trouble from Ventura County prosecutors over gift cards

Ventura County prosecutors say they’ve reached a settlement with a fast food giant over the improper handling of gift cards.

Prosecutors say Taco Bell, and some of its franchisees violated state law by refusing to cash out gift cards with a value of less than $10. The law says is a consumer doesn’t wish to spend the remaining balance, they can obtain a cash refund.

Ventura, Los Angeles, and Sonoma County prosecutors took Taco Bell to court over the issue. The company agreed to pay $85,000 in penalties and reimbursement of costs for the investigation.

The settlement requires Taco Bell to educate its managers and staff about gift card redemption. And, new gift cards will have to include a message directing consumers to a website with details on their redemption rights.