Man barricades himself inside train locomotive on Central Coast

It was a bizarre incident on the Central Coast. A man barricaded himself in a train locomotive.

It started at about 5:30 Tuesday morning, in the maintenance yard of San Luis Obispo’s Amtrak train station. San Luis Obispo Police were called by reports a man was in the engine bay of a locomotive.

Officers talked to the man, who refused to leave. They say they realized he was having mental health issues. Crisis negotiators were called to the scene. After two hours of talking, they convinced Jorge Soto to surrender.

Soto was unarmed, and no one was hurt. The 42-year-old man was arrested for trespassing, obstructing a peace officer, and for delaying a train.