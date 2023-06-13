2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A welcome dessert: Two dozen small Tri-Counties restaurants get grants to enhance business

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT
24 small Central and South Coast restaurants are getting $5,000 grants to improve their resilience.
Mgg Vitchakorn
/
Unsplash
24 small Central and South Coast restaurants are getting $5,000 grants to improve their resilience.

Nine Ventura County, five Santa Barbara County restaurants among those getting assistance from the California Restaurant Foundation.

Two dozen small, independent restaurants in the Tri-Counties are getting a big boost from the state’s restaurant foundation and a utility company.

Each of the 24 restaurants is getting a $5,000 grant from the California Restaurant Foundation’s Resilience Fund. The three year old program is intended to bolster support for the small businesses, many of which were hit hard by the pandemic.

The money can be used for anything from equipment and technology upgrades to bonuses to retain employees. The Southern California Gas Company helped support the grants with a million dollar donation.

The recipients include nine restaurants in Ventura County, five in Santa Barbara County, and ten in San Luis Obispo County. Among the grant winners are the Cajun Country Café in Oxnard, Esau’s Café in Carpinteria and Pizza Republic in San Luis Obispo.

Tags
local newscal coast newscalifornia coast newsrestaurantspandemic
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco