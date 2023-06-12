2023
California Coast News

Federal prosecutors say Ventura County man admitted making threats to Planned Parenthood facilities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT
Oxnard man facing up to six years in federal prison.

Facilities in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles Counties were targeted: Man could face six years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say a Ventura County man entered guilty pleas to charges that he made death and bomb threats to Planned Parenthood offices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties.

Investigators say Nishith Vandebona of Oxnard made the threats after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe Vs. Wade decision in 2022.

They say he used anonymous numbers he obtained on the internet, to try to obscure his identity. He pled guilty to one felony, and one misdemeanor count during an appearance in federal court in Los Angeles.

As part of the plea deal, he admitted making multiple threatening calls to organizations in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties. The 34-year-old man is facing up to six year in federal prison when he’s sentenced in October.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
