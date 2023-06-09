2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Worker at major warehouse facility in Tri-Counties diagnosed with Tuberculosis

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT
A magnified image of the Tuberculosis bacteria.
CDC Photo
/
A magnified image of the Tuberculosis bacteria.

Ventura County Public Health officials say there's no threat to the public.

A person who works at a major warehouse facility in Ventura County has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Ventura County Public Health officials say the case involves a worker at the massive Amazon Fulfillment Center in Oxnard.

Officials say there is no known danger to the public. They have done informational sessions for staff members at the facility, and will offer free testing for people who may have come into close contact with the worker.

They also say it’s unrelated to a TB case which was discovered at the Oxnard facility months ago.

The person was diagnosed with what’s known as active TB. When it’s an active case, it can be transmitted to people they are in close contact with. It can have flu-like symptoms like fever, coughing, and sweating at night.

Tags
tuberculosiscal coast newscalifornia coast newsventura county public health
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco