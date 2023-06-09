Worker at major warehouse facility in Tri-Counties diagnosed with Tuberculosis

A person who works at a major warehouse facility in Ventura County has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Ventura County Public Health officials say the case involves a worker at the massive Amazon Fulfillment Center in Oxnard.

Officials say there is no known danger to the public. They have done informational sessions for staff members at the facility, and will offer free testing for people who may have come into close contact with the worker.

They also say it’s unrelated to a TB case which was discovered at the Oxnard facility months ago.

The person was diagnosed with what’s known as active TB. When it’s an active case, it can be transmitted to people they are in close contact with. It can have flu-like symptoms like fever, coughing, and sweating at night.