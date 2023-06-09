Rams take step towards moving practice facility from Ventura County to San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Rams football team has apparently taken a major step towards moving its training facility from Ventura County to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield says the Rams filed paperwork with the city's planning department to build a temporary facility in Woodland Hills.

The proposal calls for building multiple practice fields. The complex would use modular buildings as offices and lockers rooms.

It would be on what are currently some parking lots near Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Warner Center area.

The city councilman says it would be their year-round facility.

The Rams have been using a temporary training facility built on the California Lutheran University campus in Thousand Oaks since 2017.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.