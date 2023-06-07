Tiny Santa Barbara County community gets badly needed new public safety building

This is a big week for a tiny Santa Barbara County community. Its more than seven decade old fire station is being replaced with a new combined state-of-the-art fire and sheriff’s facility.

New Cuyama is officially getting a new combined fire station and Sheriff’s Department substation.

The 9,000 square foot complex is off of Highway 166, at Newsome Street.

The $8.2 million dollar facility replaces one built in the 1950’s. It will be the county’s new Fire Station 27. In addition to the 8,000 square foot fire department complex, it will have a 1,000 square foot Sheriff’s substation.

The station not only serves the town of New Cuyama, it provides coverage to a large section of Highway 166, which connects the coast to Kern County.

