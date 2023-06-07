2023
Tiny Santa Barbara County community gets badly needed new public safety building

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM PDT
An artist's rendering of Santa Barbara County's new fire department and Sheriff's facility being opened in New Cuyama.
Santa Barbara County
/
An artist's rendering of Santa Barbara County's new fire department and Sheriff's facility being opened in New Cuyama Monday.

New 9,000 square foot building in New Cuyama is a combined fire station and Sheriff's substation.

This is a big week for a tiny Santa Barbara County community. Its more than seven decade old fire station is being replaced with a new combined state-of-the-art fire and sheriff’s facility.

New Cuyama is officially getting a new combined fire station and Sheriff’s Department substation.

The 9,000 square foot complex is off of Highway 166, at Newsome Street.

The $8.2 million dollar facility replaces one built in the 1950’s. It will be the county’s new Fire Station 27. In addition to the 8,000 square foot fire department complex, it will have a 1,000 square foot Sheriff’s substation.

The station not only serves the town of New Cuyama, it provides coverage to a large section of Highway 166, which connects the coast to Kern County.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco