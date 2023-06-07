2023
Former credit union manager in Ventura County arrested on embezzlement charges

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash
Detectives say Santa Paula woman is facing 25 felony counts.

Detectives say she stole more than $250,000 from a Santa Paula-based credit union.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they’ve arrested the former manager of a Santa Paula based credit union for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The detectives say Tina Louise Torres was manager of Limoneria Federal Credit Union. An audit discovered some major discrepancies in the credit union’s records, prompting a more than three-year-long investigation.

Investigators say the Santa Paula woman forged documents to embezzle more than $250,000 between January of 2016 and August of 2019.

The 54-year-old woman was arrested this week on 17 felony grand theft charges, and eight felony forgery counts.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
