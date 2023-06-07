Former credit union manager in Ventura County arrested on embezzlement charges

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they’ve arrested the former manager of a Santa Paula based credit union for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The detectives say Tina Louise Torres was manager of Limoneria Federal Credit Union. An audit discovered some major discrepancies in the credit union’s records, prompting a more than three-year-long investigation.

Investigators say the Santa Paula woman forged documents to embezzle more than $250,000 between January of 2016 and August of 2019.

The 54-year-old woman was arrested this week on 17 felony grand theft charges, and eight felony forgery counts.