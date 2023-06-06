Preserving prime watershed: The Ojai Valley Land Conservancy buys chunk of land southwest of Ojai

A land conservancy has announced the purchase of nearly ten acres of land to help efforts to protect and preserve the Ventura River watershed.

The Ojai Valley Land Conservancy acquired the property in the San Antonio Creek Area. It will be an addition to the existing San Antonio Creek Preserve, which is southwest of Ojai.

The Land Conservancy has been working on efforts to buy the land since 2015.

Even though it didn’t own the property until last week, it has been removing non-native species of plants on the property for years. It’s part of a bigger project to remove a giant kind of reed known as Arundo from San Antonio Creek,

The conservancy bought the 9.55 acres of land from a company for $72,000.

The purchase will aid conservation efforts for the creek. The non-profit group is hoping to eventually buy, and preserve more land in the creek area. The conservancy has purchase, and protected more than 2400 acres of land in Ventura County.

