Time to get ready! Even though it is overcast and damp, Santa Barbara County gears up for wildfires

Even though it’s been overcast, and even rainy in parts of the Tri-Counties, on Monday Santa Barbara County moved into what’s known as high wildfire season.

Wildfire season is considered to be year-round in the Tri-Counties, but during the summer and fall the threat is considered higher.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck said the county’s fire agencies moved into high fire season mode Monday.

"We were joking about it, that it was misting on us (in Santa Barbara)," said Safechuck.

But, that doesn't mean over in the Cuyama Valley, or in some of our central corridors, or even here on the coastline within a matter of days to weeks, things can definitely change quickly.

Agencies are adding firefighters, and other resources to try to put a quick stop to brushfires.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig says while we got some badly needed rainfall this year, it’s also fueled the potentially explosive growth of brush.

"This year's a wet year," said Hartwig. "Everybody knows by driving around, you know by your own yard, right now that you just have fuels that have grown that you've never seen."

Firefighters said that extra fuel could make it a very tough high fire season, so they are urging people to do brush clearance, and other preparedness steps now.