Investigation underway into death of inmate at Ventura County jail facility

Published June 4, 2023
Oxnard woman dies despite efforts to revive her.

A woman died while in custody at the Ventura County Jail.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday, at the county’s Todd Road Jail facility.

Deputies doing routine checkups on inmates noticed Cynthia Rizalla appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency inside her cell.

The deputies started providing medical aid, and called for the jail’s medical staff. Ventura County firefighters, and paramedics also responded. But, the 53-year-old Oxnard woman was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

