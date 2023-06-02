Popular beachfront parking lot in Ventura County gets makeover in an attempt to prevent street racing

Public safety officials say a popular parking lot on the Tri-Counties coastline became a little too popular for illegal street racing.

People were drag racing, doing donuts, and other activities in the Punta Gorda parking lot. It’s off of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara, near Mussel Shoals. Law enforcement agencies began receiving numerous complaints about the issue.

Ventura County, the Ventura County DA’s Office, the CHP and Caltrans all collaborated on the problem.

It took two years to develop and implement a plan. Cement parking barriers and speed bumpers were strategically placed throughout the parking lot. With the work completed, the lot has just reopened in time for use by summer beachgoers.