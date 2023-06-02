2023
Popular beachfront parking lot in Ventura County gets makeover in an attempt to prevent street racing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM PDT
Speed bumps and cement parking barriers have been added to a popular parking lot off of Highway 101 in Ventura County to try to prevent illegal street racing.
Ventura County
/
Speed bumps, cement parking barriers added to Punta Gorda parking lot, near Mussel Shoals.

Public safety officials say a popular parking lot on the Tri-Counties coastline became a little too popular for illegal street racing.

People were drag racing, doing donuts, and other activities in the Punta Gorda parking lot. It’s off of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara, near Mussel Shoals. Law enforcement agencies began receiving numerous complaints about the issue.

Ventura County, the Ventura County DA’s Office, the CHP and Caltrans all collaborated on the problem.

It took two years to develop and implement a plan. Cement parking barriers and speed bumpers were strategically placed throughout the parking lot. With the work completed, the lot has just reopened in time for use by summer beachgoers.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco