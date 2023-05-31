2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Channel Islands rebounding from winter storms, but damage still not fully repaired

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT
A before and after of some of the storm damage on Santa Barbara Island.
National Park Service
/
A before and after of some of the storm damage on Santa Barbara Island.

Santa Barbara Island reopens to public, but San Miguel Island still has major closures in place.

This year’s storms caused some major damage in the Channel Islands.

Now, there’s word that after repairs, Santa Barbara Island has reopened to the public. But, part of San Miguel Island is expected to remain closed through the summer.

The storms caused substantial damage on Santa Barbara Island. The dock’s wharf, and an adjacent building were hit hard. Crews have been working for months to repair the damage. The lower landing area remains closed, but people can access the island using skiffs.

The storms also heavily damaged trails on San Miguel Island. Repair work is expected to extend through the summer. But, the island’s Cuyler Harbor is open to the public.

Tags
cal coast newschannel islandscalifornia coast newsChannel Islands National Park
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco