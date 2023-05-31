Channel Islands rebounding from winter storms, but damage still not fully repaired

This year’s storms caused some major damage in the Channel Islands.

Now, there’s word that after repairs, Santa Barbara Island has reopened to the public. But, part of San Miguel Island is expected to remain closed through the summer.

The storms caused substantial damage on Santa Barbara Island. The dock’s wharf, and an adjacent building were hit hard. Crews have been working for months to repair the damage. The lower landing area remains closed, but people can access the island using skiffs.

The storms also heavily damaged trails on San Miguel Island. Repair work is expected to extend through the summer. But, the island’s Cuyler Harbor is open to the public.