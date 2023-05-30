2023
Sammy Hagar, Pitbull, Nelly added to lineup for San Luis Obispo County's 2023 Mid-State Fair

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT
The 2023 Mid-State Fair is finalizing its entertainment lineup.
The 2023 Mid-State Fair is finalizing its entertainment lineup.

Fair runs July 19-30.

A Central Coast fair has added three major names in the world of rock and rap music to its 2023 entertainment lineup. Sammy Hagar, Nelly, and Pitbull will be a part of this summer’s Mid-State Fair.

Hagar is set to perform July 21. He’s best known as the front man for Van Halen, and has sold 50 million albums worldwide. On July 26, Pitbull will be the headliner. The Grammy-Award winning musician has also become well known for his work in education.

And, on July 24 Nelly will take the stage. The rap superstar is making his first-ever appearance at the fair. Nelly’s career spans more than two decades.

The 2023 Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
