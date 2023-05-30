Contestant in cheese rolling is knocked unconscious but comes out on top

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Every year in England, contestants gather for the Coopers Hill Cheese Rolling race. The object is simple, chase a big wheel of cheese down a very steep hill. Injuries are common. And this year, Delaney Irving of Canada was knocked unconscious. After waking up in the medical tent, Delaney learned that she'd won the women's race. Thankfully, she's OK and says the race was a great experience, what she can remember of it anyway.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.