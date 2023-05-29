Santa Barbara County man who co-founded Hollywood's legendary Magic Castle dies

A legendary television writer and producer from Montecito who co-founded Hollywood's Magic Castle has died.

Milt Larsen was a TV comedy writer who loved magic. In the 1960's he came up with the idea of turning an old mansion in the Hollywood Hills into a home for magic shows.

The Magic Castle continues to this day as a non-profit organization with more than 6,000 members around the world.

Larsen and his wife Arlene spent time at homes in Hollywood, and Montecito. Family members say he passed away in his sleep Sunday in Hollywood. He and his late brother have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.