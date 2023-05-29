Santa Barbara County jail inmate dies in custody

A Santa Barbara County jail inmate has died.

It happened Monday, at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

Jail staff and a jail nurse were doing routine checks on inmates in their cells. Just after 2 p.m., they noticed that a man didn’t respond when they were doing their checkup. They went into the cell, and discovered he wasn’t breathing.

They started CPR, and administered Narcan in case he had overdosed on opioids. But, they say after a half hour of effort trying to revive him, he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released. An autopsy is pending.