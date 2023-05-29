2023
Santa Barbara County jail inmate dies in custody

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash
An inmate has died in Santa Barbara County's Northern Branch Jail.

Autopsy pending on man who died at Northern Branch Jail

A Santa Barbara County jail inmate has died.

It happened Monday, at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

Jail staff and a jail nurse were doing routine checks on inmates in their cells. Just after 2 p.m., they noticed that a man didn’t respond when they were doing their checkup. They went into the cell, and discovered he wasn’t breathing.

They started CPR, and administered Narcan in case he had overdosed on opioids. But, they say after a half hour of effort trying to revive him, he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released. An autopsy is pending.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
