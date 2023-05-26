2023
California Coast News

A need for speed: Ventura County detectives break up auto theft ring targeting high performance cars

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT
A stolen car ring in Ventura and San Bernardino Counties targeted high performance Dodge "Hellcat" cars. Authorities arrested nine people in connection with the operation.
Investigators say operation focused on Dodge "Hellcat" cars, stealing at least 16 of them in Ventura County

Investigators say they were auto thieves in Ventura County with a need for speed. Detectives say they've broken up a ring with ties to four Southern California counties which focused on stealing expensive high performance cars.

The ring is blamed for stealing 16 Dodge "Hellcat" cars in the county. They are high performance versions of Dodge Chargers, worth more than $90,000 each. As investigators realized the specific cars were being targeted, they discovered the same thing was happening in San Bernardino County.

A joint investigation led to search warrants being served at 18 Southern California locations this week. Nine people were arrested. Four of them have been charged in Ventura County. The Los Angeles men are being held in the Ventura County Jail on charges ranging from auto theft to illegal weapons charges.

28 suspected stolen vehicles were recovered, including 10 of the 16 cars reported stolen in Ventura County.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
