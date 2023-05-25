A Central Coast 'Seal Team' springs into action, but it's not what you think

A Central Coast police department had to call it’s “Seal Team” into action.

No, it’s not one of the military type teams like you see on TV, which do dangerous missions behind enemy lines. Pismo Beach Police were called to a hotel because a sea lion pup had not only gone inside, it went up some stairs and into a hallway by some rooms.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, in the Sandcastle Hotel. When officers arrived, it actually went up some stairs.

Officers used a device to safely catch dogs to corral the sea lion. The impromptu “Seal Team” caught it, and it was returned it to the beach unharmed.