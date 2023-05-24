Looking for an affordable apartment? New study confirms they are hard to find in the Tri-Counties

If you’re a renter, this news may not come as a big surprise. A new report shows that some of nation’s most expensive small markets for apartment rentals are in the Tri-Counties.

The report by the online rental marketplace Dwellsy shows that the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta region has the second most expensive one bedroom rental rate in the nation. According to the survey, the average rental rate was $2,150, up 5.1% from a year ago.

Fifth on the list is Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, coming in with an average one-bedroom rental rate of $1,900. And, tenth is San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, at $1700 a month.

Again, the list is for the nation’s smaller metro areas. In the large metropolitan areas, New York topped the list with an average monthly one bedroom rental rate of just over $3150.