2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Looking for an affordable apartment? New study confirms they are hard to find in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT
Naomi Hebert
/
Unsplash

A new survey shows that three of the top ten most expensive small markets in the nation for apartment rentals are in the Tri-Counties.

If you’re a renter, this news may not come as a big surprise. A new report shows that some of nation’s most expensive small markets for apartment rentals are in the Tri-Counties.

The report by the online rental marketplace Dwellsy shows that the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta region has the second most expensive one bedroom rental rate in the nation. According to the survey, the average rental rate was $2,150, up 5.1% from a year ago.

Fifth on the list is Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, coming in with an average one-bedroom rental rate of $1,900. And, tenth is San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, at $1700 a month.

Again, the list is for the nation’s smaller metro areas. In the large metropolitan areas, New York topped the list with an average monthly one bedroom rental rate of just over $3150.

Tags
cal coast newsapartmentcalifornia coastal commissionrentoxnard apartments
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco