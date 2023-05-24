DNA evidence helps identify 1997 Alabama murder victim as Santa Barbara man

It was a more than quarter of a century old murder mystery in Alabama. Now, detectives say they’ve finally identified the victim, and he was a Santa Barbara man.

In April of 1997, a father, and his sons were on a hike in a remote area of Marshall County, which is northeast of the city of Birmingham, Alabama.

They found the remains of a man. Marshall County Sheriff’s detectives determined it was a white male who had been murdered. The body had been dismembered to try to obscure the identity. It's unclear exactly when the murder occurred.

Detectives worked the case for years, but couldn’t ID the victim. But, using DNA evidence, they have now identified him as Jeffrey Douglas Kimzy of Santa Barbara.

There’s no word on why the 20 -year-old man was in Alabama. Marshall County’s Sheriff says thanks to additional DNA evidence, they have persons of interest they are investigating for Kimzy’s murder.