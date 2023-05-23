Who's watching the kids? New push underway to address child care crisis in Santa Barbara County

There’s a major new push planned to address the affordable child care crisis in Santa Barbara County.

The United Way of Santa Barbara County is getting $1 million from the county to assess the problem, and to develop and implement a program to help with the issue. The focus will be on helping middle income families.

Past studies showed there is a shortage of daycare in the county, and that there’s little information available on their quality. The studies show that the average family of four in the county is spending more than a third of its annual income on child care.

The money came from the county’s federal COVID-19 relief fund.