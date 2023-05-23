2023
Ventura County prosecutors go after major retailer for sale of illegal weapons online

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM PDT
Ventura County prosecutors say they've reached a settlement with Walmart over illegal online sales of brass knuckles, which are banned under state law.
Prosecutors say Walmart was selling brass knuckles online, which are banned under state law. They say Walmart cooperated, and stopped sales.

Ventura County prosecutors say they worked with other counties and state prosecutors to stop the illegal sale of brass knuckles by a major retailer in the state.

They say Walmart was selling the weapons online, through its website. Investigators say they confirmed it by ordering and receiving some of the weapons. Under state law, they are classified as a deadly weapon.

After being contacted by prosecutors, Walmart cooperated by taking the weapons off its website. The company agreed to notify people who bought the weapons that they are illegal, and must be turned over to authorities.

Walmart is also paying $500,000 in penalties and reimbursement to the state, and the three counties involved in the legal action. Ventura County will get $125,000.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
