Ventura County prosecutors go after major retailer for sale of illegal weapons online

Ventura County prosecutors say they worked with other counties and state prosecutors to stop the illegal sale of brass knuckles by a major retailer in the state.

They say Walmart was selling the weapons online, through its website. Investigators say they confirmed it by ordering and receiving some of the weapons. Under state law, they are classified as a deadly weapon.

After being contacted by prosecutors, Walmart cooperated by taking the weapons off its website. The company agreed to notify people who bought the weapons that they are illegal, and must be turned over to authorities.

Walmart is also paying $500,000 in penalties and reimbursement to the state, and the three counties involved in the legal action. Ventura County will get $125,000.