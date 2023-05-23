2023
More than 130 weapons turned in during gun buyback event in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT
Some of the weapons collected during a gun buyback event in Santa Barbara Saturday.
Some of the weapons collected during a gun buyback event in Santa Barbara Saturday.

Weapons includes legal and illegal pistols and rifles.

More than 130 guns were collected as part of a gun buyback program in the Tri-Counties. It was an event intended to make the region safer.

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted the buyback over the weekend.

A number of pistols and rifles were turned in as a part of the anonymous program. Some were legal weapons, and some were illegal. The guns turned in will be destroyed.

People received a $100 gift card for each gun tuned in for disposal. Santa Barbara Police have been doing the gun buyback program for years.

