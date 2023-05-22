2023
California Coast News

One of the Tri-Counties oldest performing arts groups is bringing four major orchestras to the region

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM PDT
Stepahny Andrade
/
Unsplash
Santa Barbara's CAMA announces its 2023-2024 season.

A more than century old performing arts organization has announced it’s bringing four of the world’s top orchestras to the Tri-Counties.

The LA Philharmonic is one of the orchestras being featured in the Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara’s 2023-2024 season.

Other orchestras being featured in CAMA’s 105th season include the Philadelphia Orchestra, the UK’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Academy of St, Martin in the Fields.

CAMA’s orchestral series will take place at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theater. It will also do a master series of concerts at the Lobero Theater.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
