One of the Tri-Counties oldest performing arts groups is bringing four major orchestras to the region

A more than century old performing arts organization has announced it’s bringing four of the world’s top orchestras to the Tri-Counties.

The LA Philharmonic is one of the orchestras being featured in the Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara’s 2023-2024 season.

Other orchestras being featured in CAMA’s 105th season include the Philadelphia Orchestra, the UK’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Academy of St, Martin in the Fields.

CAMA’s orchestral series will take place at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theater. It will also do a master series of concerts at the Lobero Theater.